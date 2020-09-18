Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 8.1%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $7.98. 90,561,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 18,042,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $871.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

