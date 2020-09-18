Velocys (LON:VLS) Issues Earnings Results

Velocys (LON:VLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

VLS stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,997. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.17. Velocys has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.64 ($0.22).

About Velocys

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

