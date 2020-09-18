VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 5.5%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35. 7,708,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 6,066,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VEON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,168,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 3,422,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 686.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 360,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 314,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
