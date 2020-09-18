Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Up 8.3%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.61. 1,263,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 332,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

