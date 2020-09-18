Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Up 8.3%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.61. 1,263,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 332,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
