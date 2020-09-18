Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price was up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 5,376,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,672,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley initiated coverage on Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Waitr alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter worth $2,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr by 27.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.