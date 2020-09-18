Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. 76,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,871. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $576.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

