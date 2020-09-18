Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fox Factory (FOXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) in the last few weeks:

9/17/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2020 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

8/6/2020 – Fox Factory had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2020 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/29/2020 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

FOXF stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. 534,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 14.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

