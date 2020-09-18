Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)’s share price rose 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 44,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 53,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.