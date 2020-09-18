WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $25.65 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 857.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.33 or 0.04517191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00035010 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.