X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading Up 5.7%

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 161,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 83,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,933 shares of company stock valued at $259,496. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

