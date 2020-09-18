Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $940,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 183,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.97. 2,127,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,604. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

