Zacks: Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 18,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,548. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.