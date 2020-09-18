Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.05 million. HEXO reported sales of $11.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 6,842,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620,712. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in HEXO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

