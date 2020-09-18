Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccinex in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,126,760 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,420.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.65. 417,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,620. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.