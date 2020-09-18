Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report sales of $10.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $9.80 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $15.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 429,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

