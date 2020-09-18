Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Hold

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHMG. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

