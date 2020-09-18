ZB (ZB) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01500766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00215637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

