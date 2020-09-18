ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $12,797.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00529258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00076394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00055599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000874 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

