Zcoin Price Reaches $4.62 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Zcoin has a market cap of $50.82 million and $15.52 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00042180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,948.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.03549730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.02138641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00446253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00843217 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00543482 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,004,456 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

