Zcoin (XZC) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00041532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and $13.06 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,942.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.03493970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.02137945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00441263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00862248 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00529771 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,007,381 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

