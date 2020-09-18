ZENZO Market Cap Hits $847,492.64 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $847,492.64 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.01482540 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.