ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 2,055,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 996,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $329.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 280,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ZIX by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZIX by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

