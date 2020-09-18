ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.78

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ZTCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.03.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

