ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $366,339.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00845353 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,741,685,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,741,685,476 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

