Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $8,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 561,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.