Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 676,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 795,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 2,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 312,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

