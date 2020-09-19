-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 286.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in the second quarter worth $260,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVXV traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 62,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,149. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

