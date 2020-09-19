-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Livongo Health posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Livongo Health stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 778,739 shares of company stock valued at $94,556,665 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,873,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

