$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,735. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.47.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

