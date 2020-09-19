$0.05 EPS Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $952,795. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 960,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

