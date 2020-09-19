-$0.05 EPS Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 484.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 50.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.21. 2,961,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

