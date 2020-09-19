-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LPSN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 923,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,224,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 697,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.