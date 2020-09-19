-$0.06 EPS Expected for BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,818,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,611,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

