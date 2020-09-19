-$0.08 EPS Expected for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SilverCrest Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SilverCrest Metals.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

SILV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

