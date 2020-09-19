$0.10 EPS Expected for Avnet (NYSE:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. 1,294,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,459. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,809,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.