$0.10 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 4,957,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

