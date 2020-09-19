-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 70,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,612.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 34,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $52,703.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 311,604 shares of company stock valued at $453,019 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 134,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,434. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

