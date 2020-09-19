$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,731,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 420,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,344,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,978. The stock has a market cap of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

