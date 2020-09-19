-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 68,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.04.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

