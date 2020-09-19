-$0.18 EPS Expected for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,619 shares of company stock worth $9,559,035 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 171.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

