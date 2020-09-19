$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amcor by 69.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 243,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,908,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.