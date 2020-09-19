-$0.19 EPS Expected for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

PTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 445,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

