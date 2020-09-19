$0.21 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 488,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,433. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,022,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 420,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

