$0.21 EPS Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. NMI posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. 2,636,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

