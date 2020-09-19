$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter.

AMEH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,972.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,871. The firm has a market cap of $924.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

