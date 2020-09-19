-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,453,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

FUSN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

