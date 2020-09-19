$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,176. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,504,000 after acquiring an additional 632,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 184.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 420,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

