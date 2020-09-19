-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 292.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Marathon Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 362,763 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 475,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,688,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,519,658. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

