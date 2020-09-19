$0.27 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 2,697,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 529,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

