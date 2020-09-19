$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. Equinox Gold Cp reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinox Gold Cp.
A number of analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.
About Equinox Gold Cp
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.