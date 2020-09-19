$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. Equinox Gold Cp reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinox Gold Cp.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

